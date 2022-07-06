Dengue threat: Zonal entomologist conducts inspection in Ludhiana

With rising concern over dengue and chikungunya, a team led by zonal entomologist, Patiala, Amritpal Kaur on Wednesday inspected different areas in the city where a large number of cases of these diseases were reported last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The areas included Haibowal Khurd, Rishi Nagar Block 2, Haibowal Kalan, Durgapuri etc.

The team also apprised the residents about the symptoms of dengue disease and asked them to take precautions to keep themselves and their family members safe. The residents were asked to remain vigilant and not allow water stagnation in their houses and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, anti-larvae wing of the district health department found mosquito larvae from different areas, including Shimlapuri, Punjab Mata Nagar, Subhash Nagar, New Madhopuri, Durgapuri, Saroop Nagar, Janakpuri, Rishi Nagar and New Kidwai Nagar, on Wednesday. The larvae were destroyed on the spot by spraying chemicals.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Training camp held for bee-keepers at PAU

Ludhiana A monthly training camp for Progressive Bee-keepers Association (PBKA) was organised at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) under the guidance of director of extension education Ashok Kumar on Wednesday. During the camp, the experts highlighted the importance of apiculture in present time and how it can increase the income of farmers. They stated that apiculture has emerged as a profitable occupation and several bee-keepers are getting substantial returns from this enterprise after receiving training from PAU. Senior entomologist Jaspal Singh explained the management of honey bees and scientific ways for prevention from diseases. PBKA president Jatinder Sohi discussed the future strategies of the association and informed the bee-keepers about honey mead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chain hunger strike by MC employees’ union enters Day 2

Ludhiana The chain hunger strike by the municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— continued for the second day on Wednesday. Seeking regularisation of contractual employees, the union commenced the chain hunger strike outside the MC’s headquarters (Zone-A office) on Tuesday. The union members said the agitation would continue until their genuine demand is fulfilled by the MC. The employees stated that even though the previous Congress government had issued a notification for regularising sewermen and sweepers, who are working on contractual basis, they haven’t been given the appointment letters.

BKU (Chaduni) opposes proposed textile park near Mattewara forest

Ludhiana At a time when the project to establish a textile park near Mattewara forest is in the eye of the storm with a large number of NGOs opposing the project, the state unit of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) has also opposed the project. A delegation of BKU (Chaduni) also visited the proposed site of the project on Wednesday and said they would not allow the government to establish the polluting industry on the banks of Sutlej river. Centre of Indian Trade Unions among other trade and labour unions extended support to the BKU. State president of BKU (Chaduni) Dilbag Singh said polluting industry should not be established near the river as it is a source of drinking water for many areas in the state as well as Rajasthan. The government should rather work to reduce pollution in the water bodies, he added. “ We will support the NGOs and social activists who have been opposing the proposed industrial park and will not allow the establishment of the polluting industry on the banks of Sutlej,” Singh said. The NGOs, which have been opposing the project, have also highlighted alleged anomalies in the tender process being initiated to hire a firm for conducting environment impact assessment for the project. The NGOs alleged that the government is deliberately hiding the facts to approve the project which would affect the environment impact assessment survey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}