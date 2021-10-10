Dengue tightens its grip on Ludhiana

Just as the coronavirus pandemic had somewhat abated, the city started reporting a spike in dengue cases, which coincided with the onset of the monsoon season.

With 27 fresh cases reported on Saturday, a total of 109 cases dengue have reported in the district so far in nine days, taking the total to 308. At the beginning of the month, the district had 195 confirmed cases of the vector-borne viral disease, which is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito that breeds in the rainy season. As many as 57 cases were reported in the last two days alone. Of 308 cases, 244 have been reported from the city alone.

As per official data, the city had reported 251 confirmed cases till October 6, of which 128 are men and 124 women. Of the cases diagnosed in the city, 197 were locals, while 14 cases were reported in Jagraon, nine in Sudhar, seven in Sahnewal, four each in Sidhwan Bet and Khanna and one each in Samrala and Pakhowal.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, former Ludhiana epidemiologist , says around 88 dengue patients are between 15 to 34 years of age and that children as young as six years had been diagnosed with the viral disease.

Suspected patients has been shifted to Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals (SSH) at the civil hospitals in Ludhiana, Khanna and Jagraon, where the patient can get free confirmation tests done. Sportive treatment of positive dengue cases is provided free of cost by the health department.

Health experts recommend not taking an aspirin or ibuprofen, but going for a paracetamol instead. They also prescribe drinking lots of fluids and taking rest. It is also recommended that water not be allowed to stagnate anywhere inside or outside the house and the body be covered completely to avoid being bitten, and mosquito repellents and nets be used at night.