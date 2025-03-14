Denied venue in Panchkula, Honey Singh to perform at Chandigarh’s Sector 25

After being denied a venue by the Panchkula administration, singer Honey Singh will now perform at Chandigarh’s Sector 25 rally ground on March 23. Online ticket bookings for Honey Singh’s concert in Chandigarh are already underway. (HT File)

A senior officer from the UT administration stated, “We have received an application from the organisers of Honey Singh’s concert to book the ground for around five days and the booking process is ongoing.”

Attempts to contact Panchkula deputy commissioner Monica Gupta and deputy commissioner of police Himadri Kaushik for why a venue was not approved evoked no response.

Notably, for the March 23 event in Chandigarh, the concert organisers will be charged ₹5 lakh per day in line with the UT Estate Office’s recent decision to increase the booking rates for the grounds in Sectors 25 and 34 from ₹30,000 to ₹5 lakh per day.

The new rate is applicable only when commercial events have gatherings exceeding 5,000 people, while other events will continue to be booked at ₹30,000 per day.

Online ticket bookings for Honey Singh’s concert are already underway.

In December 2024, Chandigarh had hosted two concerts at the Sector 34 ground by singers Karan Aujla and Diljit Dosanjh.

But following scores of complaints from residents living around Sector 34 about noise and traffic congestion caused by the concerts, UT had decided not to allow any more big gatherings at the venue. Subsequently, singer AP Dhillon’s concert was moved to the Sector 25 rally ground, and now, singer Honey Singh will also be performing there.