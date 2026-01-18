Dense fog to blanket Ludhiana for five more days, says IMD

The city is set to remain under a thick blanket of fog for the next five days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog. Ludhiana has been shrouded in fog since mid-December, with near-zero sunshine hours recorded. On Saturday morning, visibility remained severely reduced, affecting daily life and transport services across the region. A commuter navigates her way through dense fog in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Railway operations have been heavily disrupted due to the fog. Around nine trains running via Ludhiana Junction were cancelled on Saturday, while at least 15 trains ran over two hours behind schedule. The delays included the Swaraj Express, which was 3 hours 20 minutes late, the Ganga-Sutlej Express, delayed by three hours, and the Malwa Express, running 4 hours 30 minutes behind schedule.

The prolonged fog and cold wave have also prompted the health department to issue advisories for residents. Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said that during this season, people are more prone to ailments such as cold, cough, flu, pneumonia, asthma, bronchitis, throat infections, joint pain and skin-related problems.

“Cold weather can weaken the body’s immunity, increasing the risk of viral and bacterial infections,” Dr Kaur added. She advised people to wear warm clothing and cover their head and ears. Special care should be taken for children and the elderly, who are more vulnerable to seasonal illnesses.