Dental clinic inaugurated at Ludhiana GHG Khalsa College
GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, on Friday inaugurated a Satellite dental clinic on the campus.
The centre was inaugurated by GHG Khalsa Colleges president Manjit Singh Gill andSardar Kartar Singh Sarabha Charitable Trust, Sarabha, chairperson Paramjeet Kaur Pandher.
The dental clinic is aimed at providing check-up facilities to the public at nominal rates. College officials said it would provide the primary dental care, which would help to resolve the dental problems of both students and the residents of the area.
A memorandum of understanding, in this regard, was signed by the GHG Khalsa Colleges management and Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha Charitable Trust, Sarabha.
Mohali MC’s local bus service project runs into roadblock
This will translate into additional expenditure for the fund-starved MC that will have to buy the buses that it plans to operate on eight routes within its limits in Mohali. In November last year, the Mohali MC approved the proposal to let a private company run the buses against advertising rights. A fare of ₹10 per passenger was also approved. At present, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses are plying in Mohali on limited routes.
Punjab, PAU officials chalk strategies to boost agriculture
During Sarvjit Singh's maiden visit to the Punjab Agricultural University, Punjab government's department of agriculture and farmers' welfare additional chief secretary Sarvjit Singh on Friday lauded the Malerkotla model during the long deliberations with the heads of various departments, with regard to steering the agricultural research towards diversification, income generation and sustainable practices. While exemplifying the hugely successful Malerkotla vegetable farming model, Singh highlighted the need to infuse passion among farmers towards agricultural diversification.
Ludhiana DC plants tree saplings at Rakh Bagh, district complex on Earth Day
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik marked World Earth Day by planting tree saplings at Rakh Bagh and District Administrative Complex. Speaking on the occasion, she said the sole aim of this tree-plantation drive is to ensure maximum green cover in the district. She further said such campaigns are the need of the hour to check environmental pollution. The DC later also distributed tree saplings to the residents at DAC Ludhiana.
Karnataka agri minister eyes home dept as cabinet crisis in state continues
Karnataka agriculture minister BC Patil on Friday said that he has the strength and resolve to fulfil the role of a home minister, fuelling speculations of a possible reshuffle of the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet. His statements come amid speculation of a possible cabinet reshuffle and expansion in which key ministers like Araga Jnanendra are expected to face the axe.
Ludhiana | EWS Colony residents stage protest as water supply run dry for fifth day straight
Irked by the lack of water supply over the last five days, EWS colony (ward number 17), Tajpur road, residents on Friday staged a protest against the municipal corporation at its Zone B office near Shingar cinema. Residents, along with Textile-Hosiery Kamgar Union members, said the problem of erratic water supply had caused them extreme discomfort over the last five months, adding that, of late, authorities have even stopped sending water tankers to the area.
