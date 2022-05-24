Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Department store in Ludhiana gutted
chandigarh news

Department store in Ludhiana gutted

The proprietor of Raju Departmental Store in Ludhiana said grocery and stock worth ₹40 lakh was gutted in the blaze
Gutted stock in the departmental store on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on May 24, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Fire broke out at a department store near Grand Walk on Ferozepur Road on Monday.

Vinod Kumar, the proprietor of Raju Departmental Store, said the incident came to light at around 10.30am after an employee raised the alarm. Staffers working at a shopping mall in the vicinity swung into action and doused the flames with the help of fire hydrants. Soon, firefighters reached the spot and took over the operation.

Kumar said grocery and stock worth 40 lakh was reduced to ashes in the blaze. It is suspected that a short-circuit caused the fire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP