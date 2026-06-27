Departments not following procurement transparency norms: Haryana chief secretary

Majority of Haryana government’s public procurement entities have been violating August 2021 instructions about disclosing procurement details of major tenders and contracts by not uploading them on official websites and submitting monthly compliance reports, according to chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who on Friday directed concerned authorities to strictly follow transparency norms.

As per the instructions, all procurement entities are required to publish details of tenders and contracts exceeding ₹5 crore relating to goods. (HT Photo for representation)

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In a letter addressed to senior administrative officers across the state, the chief secretary expressed “serious concern over widespread non-compliance” with the government instructions issued in August 2021 regarding the disclosure of procurement details.

He pointed out that despite clear directions, the vigilance department has not received the mandatory monthly compliance certificates from chief vigilance officers (CVOs) of almost all public procurement entities, except the Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula.

Rastogi has directed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, managing directors of boards and corporations and registrars of universities to ensure strict compliance with the government’s transparency norms in public procurement by uploading details of major tenders and contracts on official websites and submitting monthly compliance reports without fail.

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{{^usCountry}} “The government has taken a serious view of the lapse and reiterated that all departments, boards, corporations, authorities, statutory bodies, societies and missions must strictly adhere to the prescribed transparency framework,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The government has taken a serious view of the lapse and reiterated that all departments, boards, corporations, authorities, statutory bodies, societies and missions must strictly adhere to the prescribed transparency framework,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the instructions, all procurement entities are required to publish details of tenders and contracts exceeding ₹5 crore relating to goods, works and services on their departmental websites as well as on the state procurement portal. The information must include the name of the procuring department, brief description of the work, total contract value, name of the successful agency and the date of allotment.

The chief secretary also reiterated that chief vigilance officers will be personally responsible for ensuring that procurement details are uploaded every month and for submitting a monthly certificate to the chief secretary’s office confirming compliance with the transparency guidelines.

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The communication further recalls that the directorate of supplies and disposals has already been directed to provide the required software platform and user logins to facilitate immediate uploading of procurement data on the state procurement website.