Ludhiana: DC seeks support of political parties for special summary of photo electoral rolls

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Surabhi Malik on Tuesday sought the support of recognised political parties for a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls after Election Commission of India fixed January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date. DC sought the cooperation of political parties in creating mass awareness about providing correct information to make the electoral rolls pure. (HT FILE)

Chairing a meeting with the representatives of various political parties in her office, the deputy commissioner said that booth level officers (BLOs) had already started house-to-house survey for additions and deletions in voters’ lists from July 21 and will complete the exercise on August 21, 2023.

She said that in the door-to-door activity, BLOs would verify information/details collected from citizens and also collect information/details of unenrolled/dead/shifted electors. She informed them about the survey to verify all entries in the voter lists.

She sought the cooperation of political parties in creating mass awareness about providing correct information to make the electoral rolls pure, healthy, and inclusive.

Malik said that the rationalisation of polling stations would be held from August 20 to September 20, 2023. The polling stations having more than 1,500 electors will be rationalised. She said that draft electoral rolls will be published on October 17. The claims and objections can be filed from October 17 to November 30, 2023, and the final publication of the electoral roll will be done on January 5, 2024.

Malik said that the district administration would also start sensitisation activities to encourage citizens to come forward and authenticate existing electors’ details by giving a copy of one of the following documents, including Indian passport, driving licence, Aadhar card, ration card, or other document approved by the commission.

