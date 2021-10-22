Dera Bassi: 36-year-old man found dead inside well

Missing for three days, a 36-year-old man was found dead in a well at Dera Bassi on Thursday.

Police said according to the family, the deceased might have ended his life as he was upset due to his ailments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A resident of Sainia Mohalla in Dera Bassi, the man had left his house on October 18 and never returned. A missing person’s complaint was filed by the family the next day. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The body was handed over the family after autopsy.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

3 held, 24 stolen two-wheelers seized

With the arrest of three members of a vehicle lifters’ gang, police recovered 24 stolen two-wheelers on Thursday. The accused are Sharanjit, Guri and Mandeep Singh. The police said that a complaint was lodged by Dharminder of Maloya after his motorcycle was stolen.

Auto-rickshaw stolen from BDC

A resident of Bapu Dham Colony reported his rickshaw stolen on the intervening night of October 19 and 20. The victim , Harish Kumar, said that he runs a grocery shop from his house. Later, Sonu alias Gani, 26, a resident of the same locality was booked. A theft case has been registered at Sector 26 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bookmark making contest at PGGC-46

A bookmark-making competition was held at Post Graduate Government College in Sector 46 on Thursday. The event was organised by the best out of waste society in collaboration with the library outreach society and aimed to encourage students to read books and show their ingenuity and talent in art and craft.

SGGS College acquires CII membership

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, has been instituted as a member of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chandigarh. The CII membership will encourage mutual cooperation between the college and CII, help in improving the industry-institute interface and facilitate the setting up of new incubation centres.

Theft reported from Sec 42

A theft was reported from a house in Sector 42. The complainant, Sarabjit Singh, alleged that a man identified as Bablu, a resident of Kajheri village, stole ₹3,650 from his house on October 16. He said that Bablu was white-washing his house and had the keys for it. A theft case has been registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three women held while gambling

Three women were arrested from Sector 25 while they were gambling. Police recovered ₹15,200 from their possession. A case under Gambling Act has been registered at Sector 11 police station. They were later released on bail.

QRS machine launched at Max Hospital

A state-of-the-art quantum resonance system (QRS) machine was launched at Max Hospital, Mohali on Thursday. Dr RS Rai, urology head at the hospital, said that the machine will benefit those with continuous urination or urine leakage while coughing, laughing, sneezing, heavy exercise etc.

Fresher’s welcomed at Khalsa college in Mohali

A fresher’s party was organised for the students of Khalsa College (Amritsar) of Technology and Business Studies, Mohali, on Thursday. The Mr Fresher title went to Taj Tarunveer Singh while Parjinder Kaur was chosen Ms Fresher.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two day training on WPI begins

A two-day training-cum-interactive session on wholesale price index for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh being organised by The National Statistical Office commenced a on Thursday. The objective of the session was to train the field staff about the methodology followed in the process of price collection for WPI.

Now, get real-time traffic updates in Chandigarh

As part of police commemoration day celebrations on Thursday, the RoadEase mobile application, developed by Lepton Software, was launched by UT director general of police Praveer Ranjan. This will help the Chandigarh traffic police send real time traffic updates like closure of road, construction work in progress, congestion etc, on Google Maps for the convenience of commuters.