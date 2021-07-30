Dera Bassi man booked for duping employer of lakhs

Police have booked a man for grabbing the sales proceeds received from selling his employer’s seven cars.

The accused, Inderjit Singh, a resident of Karkore village, Dera Bassi, has been booked on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, alias Babla, of Fatehgarh Sahib.

The complainant said he ran a car sale-purchase business from his office in Royal Estate, Zirakpur.

Inderjit had been working for him for the past six years. In August 2020, while he was down with Covid-19, the accused took his seven cars for sale. But neither handed over the money received from the sale nor returned the vehicles.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Ajit Singh said following an investigation by the Zirakpur DSP, a case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused, who will be arrested soon.