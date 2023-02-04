Dera Bassi man hurt as mortar shell explodes during attempt to extract metal

A 45-year-old man suffered multiple fractures after an abandoned mortar shell exploded while he was trying to extract copper and bronze from it in Dera Bassi on Friday.

The victim, Lakhwinder Singh, is a resident of Chandiala village in Dera Bassi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing details, Dera Bassi assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said the 45-year-old was hammering the shell to extract metals when it exploded.

He was hospitalised for multiple injuries.

Cautioning the public against such practices, the police official said, “People often try to extract copper and bronze from abandoned mortar shells to sell as scrap. They scavenge through the remnants of unserviceable ammunition disposed of by the field ammunition depot at Ghaggar at regular intervals. During my visit to the site following the Friday accident, it was observed that some women were digging out shells after some of the remnants were left unchecked.”

“We have sent a request letter to the military authority concerned for surrounding the periphery with barbed wiring to restrict access of trespassers, as it’s proximal to dense habitation,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ASP said a police outreach camp had also been ordered to spread awareness regarding the hazards of trying to extract metal from abandoned mortar shells in Chandiala village.