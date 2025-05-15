Dera Bassi sanitation woes: Ensure cleanup in 2 weeks, minister directs officials

Punjab local government minister Dr Ravjot Singh, during his inspection drive in Dera Bassi on Wednesday, directed the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing works, ensuring cleanliness in the town. Punjab local government minister Dr Ravjot Singh inspects a street in Dera Bassi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Directing the executive officer to get the roads and drainage system cleaned within two weeks, he asked him to prioritise the cleaning of main roads before focusing on internal streets.

In the Barwala road area, he reviewed the progress of the stormwater drain project and instructed officials to complete it before the onset of the monsoon season. He also ordered removal of garbage alongside various roads within next two days.

At the bus stand, he asked the municipal council to initiate the construction of a new bus stand, ensuring smooth traffic flow and minimising congestion on surrounding roads. While inspecting the road behind the bus stand, he expressed dissatisfaction over the garbage. He stressed for the optimal utilisation of the material recovery facility and directed the officials to maintain cleanliness.

At the pumping station at Issapur-Bakarpur road (Ward 17), the minister instructed water supply and sewerage board officials to address the drainage issues in the Dera Jagadhari area. He also called for upgrading pipelines if necessary.

The minister instructing municipal and water supply officials to resolve public grievances. He said disciplinary action would be taken if negligence comes to fore.

Hailing the minister, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa highlighted the need for an improved sewerage, water supply and the construction of a new bus stand. Dr Ravjot Singh assured swift action, stating that the growing housing and commercial projects in Mohali district required proactive measures to address infrastructural challenges.