Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera Bassi: Security guard attacked, five persons booked for murder bid
chandigarh news

Dera Bassi: Security guard attacked, five persons booked for murder bid

A 42-year-old man is battling for life after three men attacked him with sharp-edged weapons near Dehar village in Dera Bassi on Wednesday night
The victim said that three masked assailants attacked him, injuring him severely. (Getty Images)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 42-year-old man is battling for life after three men attacked him with sharp-edged weapons near Dehar village in Dera Bassi on Wednesday night.

The victim, Deep Mehra, works as a security guard at Gates India Factory in Lalru and lives in Lehli village, Dera Bassi.

He told the police that he was cycling back home around 9.30 pm on Wednesday when three masked assailants attacked him, injuring him severely. Before fleeing they threw him the roadside bushes. Police took the victim to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he remains in critical condition.

Mehra alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of five men over an old enmity.

He identified them as Maninder Singh, Labh Singh, alias Bhola, Omkar Singh, Harkesh Singh, all residents of Lehli village, and Baldev Singh of Khanpur village in Banur.

On his complaint police have booked the five men under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at the Lalru police station. Efforts are underway to arrest them and the three unidentified assailants.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP