Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway: Flyover construction begins in absence of service lanes, worsens traffic snarls
With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) beginning the construction of two flyovers on the Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway without creating service lanes, commuters are having a harrowing time navigating through this route.
The flyovers of 800 metres each are to come up at two points – the McDonald’s light points and the Singhpura Chowk, at a cost of ₹45 crore.
Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar had already instructed NHAI officials to work out a plan for resolving the problem at the earliest.
City-based industrialist and a resident of Zirakpur, Gurinder Singh Sandhu says, “It has become a nightmare to drive through this stretch. The problem worsens during weekends, when traffic jams of upto 3 to 4 km can be witnessed. The NHAI should have constructed service lanes before starting the construction of flyovers.”
According to a vehicular survey, around 40,000 vehicles pass through the highway daily. The stretch between Ghaggar Bridge and Zirakpur flyover is the most taxing for commuters due to regular traffic congestion.
When contracted NHAI officer RP Singh said, “The construction of flyovers will be complete by November 2023. As far as the service lanes are concerned, we will be completing it by September-end.”
Panchkula, Mohali’s new Covid infections drop to single digit, Chandigarh still a concern
The daily Covid-19 infection tally dropped to single digits in Mohali and Panchkula on Sunday but there was no respite for Chandigarh. The tricity reported 49 cases in all on Sunday, a slight increase from 42 cases on Saturday. No Covid-related fatality was reported on the day. Of the total, Chandigarh has 34 cases, Mohali had six, and Panchkula had nine. In Mohali, three cases each were reported from Mohali and Kharar.
Ahead polls, student leaders seeking political mileage: PU on ongoing protests
Panjab University Campus Students' Council elections are proposed to be held in September-end, after a two-year hiatus. “Such situations are common enough. The committee appointed to look into the dharna is chaired by professor Deepti Gupta, dean, international students. When asked about the situation, professor Gupta said mild disagreement is common within large groups,” varsity said. It also said it was unfortunate that vested interests play a negative role under these circumstances.
PGIMER refuses to continue joint nuclear medicine course with Panjab University
Amid uncertainty over admissions at Panjab University's nuclear medicine programme, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has conveyed to the varsity that it will not renew the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for running the joint course. PU had so far been running its MSc nuclear medicine course in collaboration with PGIMER. As part of this, students in the second year of the course used to undergo training at PGIMER.
NABARD approves ₹11.22 cr for 5 bridges at Patiala ki Rao
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has approved Rs 11.22 crore for the construction of five bridges over Patiala ki Rao in and around Tanda-Koraran village. In a press release, Member of Parliament Manish Tewari said, “A fund of Rs 11.22 crore has been sanctioned by the Central government through NABARD for construction of five bridges on Rao of Patiala, which will help the rain-fed river. The construction of bridges will start soon.”
Punjab AIG’s son caught with illegal weapon
The son of a Punjab Police Service officer, who is currently posted as assistant inspector general litigation in Chandigarh, at Punjab bureau of investigation, was caught carrying an illegal weapon in his car at the Sector 17/18 light- point on Saturday evening. The jeep, bearing a temporary registration number, was being driven by Parvar Nishan Singh, 24, of Sector 39-D, who currently resides in Commando Complex Phase 11, Mohali, and owns a music company.
