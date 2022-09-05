Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway: Flyover construction begins in absence of service lanes, worsens traffic snarls

With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) beginning the construction of two flyovers on the Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway without creating service lanes, commuters are having a harrowing time navigating through this route.

The flyovers of 800 metres each are to come up at two points – the McDonald’s light points and the Singhpura Chowk, at a cost of ₹45 crore.

Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar had already instructed NHAI officials to work out a plan for resolving the problem at the earliest.

City-based industrialist and a resident of Zirakpur, Gurinder Singh Sandhu says, “It has become a nightmare to drive through this stretch. The problem worsens during weekends, when traffic jams of upto 3 to 4 km can be witnessed. The NHAI should have constructed service lanes before starting the construction of flyovers.”

According to a vehicular survey, around 40,000 vehicles pass through the highway daily. The stretch between Ghaggar Bridge and Zirakpur flyover is the most taxing for commuters due to regular traffic congestion.

When contracted NHAI officer RP Singh said, “The construction of flyovers will be complete by November 2023. As far as the service lanes are concerned, we will be completing it by September-end.”