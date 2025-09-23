Dera Beas head meets Bikram Majithia in Nabha jail

Spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Tuesday met Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been lodged in the New District Jail, Nabha in a disproportionate assets case since June. Spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon greeting followers after meeting Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Nabha jail on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The two held a closed-door meeting that lasted 35 minutes, jail officials said.

“The Dera Beas chief had sought permission to meet Majithia as a family member, and it was granted strictly according to the jail manual. Dhillon has close family ties with Majithia’s wife and Majitha MLA Ganieve Kaur,” a senior jail official said, requesting anonymity.

The official said what transpired was not known as it was a one-on-one meeting in a separate room.

The visit comes after the jail authorities denied permission to senior SAD leaders to meet Majithia. Daljit Singh Cheema, Sikander Singh Maluka, Mahesh Inder Grewal, and Virsa Singh Valtoha were stopped at the gate, citing rules that only family members were allowed.

Radha Soami sect, located in Beas town 45km from Amritsar, has a large following across the country, particularly in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Followers had gathered outside the Nabha jail to catch a glimpse of the spiritual leader, who greeted them amid tight security before heading for Hira Mahal, the residence of the descendants of the erstwhile royal family of Nabha.

Majithia was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau from his house in Amritsar on June 25 in a disproportionate assets case allegedly involving the laundering of ₹540 crore of drug money. On August 22, the VB had filed a 40,000-page chargesheet in a Mohali court in the DA case. In the FIR, the VB claimed that ₹540 crore of drug money had been laundered and it was facilitated by Majithia. The FIR stems from an ongoing investigation by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case. Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force. He spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail.