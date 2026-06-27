Dera chief returns to jail after 30-day parole ends

Convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh returned to Sunaria Jail in Haryana’s Rohtak on Friday evening after completing his 30-day parole. The Dera chief walked out of jail after being granted parole on May 26.

Ram Rahim has spent 436 days outside prison during his 3,223 days (about eight years and nine months) of his sentence so far through a combination of paroles and furloughs. (HT Photo for representation)

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This was his second temporary release this year, and his 16th temporary exit since his incarceration began in 2017. Ram Rahim reached the jail at around 5 pm under tight security.

During the parole period, the controversial Dera head stayed at the headquarters in Sirsa, where he interacted with his followers online and also inspected the renovation work at the dera premises.

At present, the Dera chief is serving a 20-year prison sentence following his 2017 conviction for raping two women disciples. His broader legal history involves multiple high-profile cases, including a life sentence handed down by a special central bureau of investigation (CBI) court in 2019 for the 2002 murder case of journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati, who had exposed the sexual exploitation within the dera.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Punjab and Haryana high court recently acquitted him and four others in this case, citing “tainted and unreliable” evidence, following a similar acquittal earlier for the murder of former dera manager Ranjit Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Punjab and Haryana high court recently acquitted him and four others in this case, citing “tainted and unreliable” evidence, following a similar acquittal earlier for the murder of former dera manager Ranjit Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Ram Rahim has spent 436 days outside prison during his 3,223 days (about eight years and nine months) of his sentence so far through a combination of paroles and furloughs.