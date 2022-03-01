Dera chief shifted back to Rohtak jail

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples, was brought back to Sunaria jail in Rohtak on Monday after his 21-day furlough ended, a prison official concerned said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A jail official said the dera head was shifted back to the jail amid heavy security on Monday afternoon.

“He was brought from his dera in Gurugram. He was granted a three-week furlough on February 7 to meet his family,” the official added.

The Opposition and many social groups had questioned the state government’s move to grant furlough to Ram Rahim ahead of Punjab assembly polls. Even Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had accused the dera chief of supporting the Opposition parties in the Punjab polls.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said providing furlough to Ram Rahim had nothing to do with polls and that the dera chief got the furlough as per procedure.

“Ram Rahim has completed three years in prison, and thus had applied for furlough a few days back. Everything has been done as per law,” Khattar had said over the dera head’s release from jail ahead of Punjab polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}