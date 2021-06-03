Dera chief undergoes CT scan, back in Rohtak jail

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, 53, underwent a CT scan at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, on Thursday morning after he complained of stomachache.

A PGIMS official said Ram Rahim was brought from Sunaria jail at 6am. “His condition is stable. We have examined him and conducted a CT scan. The report is awaited,” the official said.

Ram Rahim was sent back to Sunaria jail near Rohtak under tight security after the scan.

On May 12, he was brought to PGIMS after his blood pressure dipped in the jail, but he was taken back to the prison the next day. At that time, he had refused to undergo the Covid-19.

Got parole to meet ailing mother last month

On May 21, 2021, the dera chief was granted emergency parole in police custody from sunrise to sunset to meet his ailing mother at a private hospital in Gurugram.

Before this, he was given a day’s parole on October 24, 2020, to meet his mother.

State jails minister Ranjit Singh had justified the parole at that time saying: “There is a provision under the law that if there is an emergency in the family of the convict, he is allowed to visit his family under police protection.”

The dera chief was sentenced to 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two followers. In January 2019, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who was shot dead in October 2002 outside his house after his newspaper, Poora Sach, published an anonymous letter narrating how women were being sexually exploited by Ram Rahim at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.