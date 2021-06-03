Supreme Court gives Centre 2 weeks to decide Class 12 evaluation criteria

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted the central government two weeks time to devise a well-defined objective criteria for assessment of Class 12 students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (CISCE). The court's order came in response to Centre's submission that exams have been cancelled.

The bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari further said that the Centre's decision shall be placed before the court after two weeks.

The bench expressed happiness over the government's decision to cancel the Class 12 board exams keeping interest of children in mind. But it said added that the petition cannot be disposed unless Centre comes out with the assessment scheme. "We’re happy to know you’ve taken a principled decision to cancel the exams," said the judges.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing the Centre, sought a time of four weeks but on court's request, agreed to come up with a decision on assessing the students in two weeks.

The counsel for CISCE also sought extended time of four weeks, but the bench said, "There is apprehension among students to get admission into higher education courses not just here but abroad. Impress upon your clients that this is a matter to be dealt on urgent basis."

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Mamta Sharma who sought direction to CBSE, CISCE and central government to devise an "objective methodology" to evaluate Class 12 students within a stipulated time frame. Sharma has filed the petition collectively on behalf of over 7,000 parents.

She requested the court for a uniform direction for cancellation of exams to be passed for state boards as well that cater to 1.2 crore students.

"Have patience. Let this process be completed. We will then examine other issues," justices Khanwilkar and Maheshwari said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi chaired a review meeting regarding the CBSE Class 12 board exams. There, officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultations held so far and also the views received from all stakeholders, including state governments.

The Centre announced cancellation of Class 12 board examination after the meeting.