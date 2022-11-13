Derabassi | 25-year-old killed, his brother critically hurt as truck hits XUV

A 25-year-old youth was killed while his elder brother, an Army Major posted at Ambala Cantt, suffered multiple injuries after their XUV was hit by a truck on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway on late Friday evening. The truck driver fled the spot after the incident, leaving the vehicle behind.

The deceased was identified as Ankush Tomar while his elder brother is Ankit Tomar, 35. According to the police, Major Ankit Tomar was coming to Derabassi with his younger brother in a new Mahindra XUV.

While Ankit was behind the wheels, Ankush was in the front passenger’s seat.

“When they reached Derabassi and took a U-turn from Bhushan Factory chowk, a truck coming from the Derabassi side hit the left side of the vehicle, leaving it badly mangled. Passersby took the victims out of the car with a lot of difficulty and rushed them to the local civil hospital,” said a cop.

Ankush had suffered fatal head injuries and was declared brought dead at the hospital while his elder brother is still under treatment.

The truck involved in the accident. (HT Photo)

“The deceased was an engineer at Delhi and lived there with his mother. A few days ago, he had come from Delhi with his mother to visit his elder brother in Ambala,” the cop further revealed.

The truck driver has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

The 25-year-old’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem at the civil hospital.