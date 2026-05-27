Derogatory remarks against women: Yograj Singh denied pre-arrest bail

A local court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh in connection with an FIR registered over alleged derogatory remarks against women in a viral clip from the web series “Lukkhe”. A local court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh in connection with an FIR registered over alleged derogatory remarks against women in a viral clip from the web series “Lukkhe”.

Yograj Singh, father of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, had approached the district court on May 16 seeking pre-arrest bail after a case was registered against him in Chandigarh.

The FIR was lodged at the Sector 36 police station under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 62A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, following a complaint filed by advocates Ujjwal Bhasin and Jatin Verma on May 14.

According to the complainants, the remarks allegedly made by Yograj Singh in the viral clip were indecent and promoted misogyny, thereby undermining respect for women in society. In the clip circulating on social media, the character played by Yograj Singh allegedly makes a comment aimed at a female police officer.

During the hearing, counsel for Yograj Singh argued that he was only portraying a fictional character in the web series and was acting in accordance with a professional contract. The defence also claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the matter and that no recovery was required from him.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution informed the court that voice samples of the accused were needed for the investigation. The state further submitted that original records related to the alleged video were also required. After hearing submissions from both sides, the court dismissed the anticipatory bail application.