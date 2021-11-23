‘Derogatory’ remarks: DSGMC submits plaint against Kangana in Mumbai seeking FIR

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday submitted a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai alleging that she had used derogatory language against the Sikh community in her social media post.

A Khar police station official said a complaint was received and they are looking into it. He said a delegation led by DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa submitted the complaint against Kangana.

In the complaint, the DSGMC mentioned that Kangana had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers’ protest as a Khalistani movement and also dubbed the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists. It claimed that she had recalled the massacre and genocide that happened during 1984 and earlier as a planned and calculated move on part of then prime minister Indira Gandhi, the official said quoting the complaint.

The DSGMC demanded that an FIR be registered against Ranaut under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The delegation also met additional commissioner of police (Mumbai west) Sandip Karnik.

SGPC seeks Kangana’s arrest

AMRITSAR: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Monday condemned Kangana’s remarks against the Sikhs and demanded her immediate arrest. In a statement, she accused Kangana of deliberately posting posts against Sikhs.

“Kangana’s condemnation of anti-farmer laws by calling Sikhs terrorists and advocating for the deplorable action by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi against Sikhs in 1984 is an expression of her sick mentality,” said Kaur.