Despite 6% rain deficit, HP lost ₹1,915 crore in monsoon mayhem
The hill state had lost ₹1,151 crore in monsoons in 2021, ₹872 crore in 2020, ₹1,202 crore in 2019, and ₹1,578 crore in 2018.
Despite witnessing 6% rain deficit this year, monsoon fury in the hill state has cost the state government a whopping ₹1,915 crore so far – the highest in five years.
The hill state had lost ₹1,151 crore in monsoons in 2021, ₹872 crore in 2020, ₹1,202 crore in 2019, and ₹1,578 crore in 2018. The Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Department have had to shoulder the lion’s share of the monetary burden, incurring a loss of ₹978 crore and ₹969 crore, respectively.
The electricity department suffered damages worth while ₹22 crore, while other government departments collectively lost around ₹111 crore, Sudesh Mokhta, director, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.
65 flashfloods, 79 landslides reported
This year, the state was struck by at least 65 flash floods, 79 landslides and 13 cloudbursts , which led to loss of life and property. “As many as 1,030 houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall in the state,” he said.
Mandi, which was the worst-hit among the 12 districts, reported losses worth ₹720 crore followed by ₹608 crore in Chamba and ₹470 crore in Kullu.
Death toll at 309
As many as 309 deaths were reported across the state this year against the 476 fatalities reported in monsoon in 2021. At 52, Shimla clocked the highest casualties, followed by 49 in Mandi, 37 in Kullu and 36 in Chamba.
Most causalities were caused due to road accidents with 153 people loosing their lives in 63 mishaps. Thirty-two people drowned, 19 were buried under landslides, 10 people were swept away flash floods and cloudbursts, 22 people were killed by snakes and nine remain missing.
65% rain deficit in Lahaul-Spiti
This year, the state received an average of 600mm rainfall against the normal (636mm). Till September 5, the state had recorded 6% rain deficit with Lahaul-Spiti logging a deficit of 65%, Kinnaur and Sirmaur 28% each and Una 26%. Meanwhile, both Kullu and Shimla recorded 36% surplus rainfall, while Bilaspur and Mandi received 18% and 14% excess rainfall, respectively.
Figures speak
This year, the state saw at least 65 flash floods, 79 landslides and 13 cloudbursts , which led to loss of life and property.
Year Loss incurred
2022 ₹1,915 crore
2021 ₹1,151 crore
2020 ₹872 crore
2019 ₹1,202 crore
2018 ₹1,578 crore
Department Losses incurred
Public Works Department ₹978 crore
Jal Shakti Department ₹969 crore
Electricity department ₹22 crore
Other departments ₹111 crore
