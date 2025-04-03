Despite ban, outsiders manage to enter PU

Even though Panjab University (PU) has banned the entry of outsiders in the varsity from Wednesday onwards, this was only partly implemented as outsiders were still seen roaming around the campus. This has been done in response to rising campus protests and concerns over external interference. Checking was intensified at the gates and traffic jams were reported at peak hours. Usually, PU security staff deputes two guards at the gates, but there were six security guards posted per gate on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

However, checking was intensified at the gates and traffic jams were reported at peak hours. Usually, PU security staff deputes two guards at the gates, but there were six security guards posted per gate on Tuesday. The situation was normal at gate number 1 which faces PGIMER. At gate number 2, till noon around 50 cars had been turned back already and this number is likely to go past 100 by the evening, which was the average number on a working day before this. Gate number 3 facing the South Campus also saw traffic moving at a snail’s pace due to the narrow turn here. Checking was relaxed at the South Campus.

Around eight people had also left their vehicle RCs, drivers’ licences or other IDs at gate number 2 (facing Sector 15). The IDs of around 50 visitors, including a Canadian ID, are still lying at the gate for the past 10 days. PU chief of university security (CUS) Vikram Singh said that they were compiling gate-wise data to see whether there had been a jump in vehicles turned back on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, PU registrar YP Verma said that this is the first part of their plan to control entry of outsiders and presently the enforcement will be a bit relaxed as the situation is already tense. “We have issued a circular to seek details of cars of all staff and students who are day scholars from every department. We are going to start giving vehicle stickers soon. By May 1, entry of only vehicles with stickers will be allowed to control the entry of outsiders,” he added.

However, PU has a poor past record of implementing car bans. Hostellers aren’t allowed to keep cars in the hostels, but cars can be seen parked outside each hostel and the varsity is yet to take any action against these students despite numerous notices. PU had also implemented a monthly car-free day, but nobody follows the same now.

While the situation remained peaceful on Wednesday, students are planning another protest and to boycott classes at UIET on Thursday.

Giving two hoots to ban

Various outsiders were seen in PU on Wednesday despite the implementation of the ban. A ‘Sukhmani Sahib Path’ had been organised for the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) student Aditya Thakur who was stabbed during the concert on Friday. Former Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, who is currently not enrolled in any course, was also present there.

“I was not asked to show my ID card or anything when I entered PU. When the security guards asked me, I just told them that I had come for the path and I was allowed to go,” he said and added that the authorities should focus on outsiders who want to cause trouble and not those who had come to pay their respects to the deceased. Lubana was also present in PU on Tuesday with the former national secretary of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Sunny Mehta, who is also not currently enrolled in PU, when a protest was taken out at Gate Number 2.

When asked why some outsiders were still spotted at PU, Vikram said they had probably given excuses or cited some event to enter, adding that they will keep a vigil from now on. Some outsiders were also spotted at the Students Centre where another protest was going on.