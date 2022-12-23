Despite Covid threat, tourist arrival for Xmas, New Year surges in HP

Even as the new Omicron variant BF.7 driving the China’s current Covid surge has also raised concerns in India, the hospitality industry in Himachal Pradesh is gearing up to make the most of the full-fledged Christmas and New Year celebrations this time after two years lost to the pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hotels at famous tourist spots such as Shimla, Manali and Dalhousie are full to capacity from this weekend till January 2.

Dharamshala, Palampur and other destinations too are expecting a good influx on this weekend for Christmas and then on New Year.

There also has been an uptick in online hotel bookings in recent days for Christmas and the New Year, data shows.

Apart from hotels, homestays located at countrysides are also getting enquiries, said Roshan Thakur, vice-president of the Manali Hoteliers’ Association.

He said the occupancy in hotels has increased up to 70% and is likely to go 100% during the Christmas and New Year.

Suresh Sharma, the secretary general of Himachal Pradesh Travel Agents’ Association, said that bookings of luxury buses have seen a surge as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In normal days, 50 luxury buses ply from Delhi to various tourist destinations in Himachal., he said, adding that the number has gone up to 100 and is likely to reach 200 during the festive season.

He said if snowfall occurs, as has been predicted by the MeT department, it would be an added attraction and pull more crowds.

Sharma said there was no impact of threat due to new Covid variant driving a fatal surge in China.

Himachal Tourism Development Corporation’s deputy general manager BS Aukta said the occupancy has also increased in the corporation-run hotels.

Hotelier Prem Sood said people were not afraid of visiting tourist spots as maximum population have got two doses of Covid vaccine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}