Despite NEP recommendation, PU sets date for MPhil entrance

Despite the recommendation of the the National Educational Policy (NEP 2020) to discontinue MPhil programme, Panjab University (PU) last week announced the date of MPhil entrance exam, scheduled for September 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes after the PU Senate, the varsity’s apex governing body, in February had resolved that the MPhil programme being offered in various departments of the university be discontinued with effect from the next academic session. After this decision, the varsity officials had maintained that the implementation of the senate’s resolution was under deliberation.

The PU senate took the decision in February after a few senators raised the matter in light of the NEP recommendations . Without detailing the reasons, the NEP 2020 document simply states that the MPhil programme should be discontinued.

Earlier this year, Delhi University (DU) had also decided to discontinue the programme from the next session.

PU, on one hand, is pressing to implement the recommendations of the NEP 2020, but has failed to take a final decision regarding the MPhil programme so far. The varsity has even formulated a course framework for the departments to implement the NEP 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU senator Dinesh Kumar of department of laws said the UGC, in its draft PhD Regulations 2022, has already de-specified MPhil degree from academic session 2022-23. However, the MPhil degree up to the year 2022 will remain valid and may be used to get admission in PhD.

“Furthermore, the candidate can get the benefit of Course Work completed during/for MPhil to get exemption in the PhD program. I am of the opinion that the university should discontinue the MPhil programs keeping in view NEP 2020 and new draft UGC PhD regulations 2022,” he said.

The UGC’s draft regulation states, “MPhil (Master of Philosophy) degree shall be de-specified from the Academic year 2022-23 onwards. MPhil degree awarded till the date of notification of these regulations shall remain valid.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president Mritunjay Kumar said, “There is confusion in the departments regarding MPhil programme, it would be better if the heads of departments offering MPhil should be invited for discussion and be a part of the decision that university wants to take in this regard as per the government norms.”

“With another round of NAAC accreditation scheduled this year, the delay in decision may not go well for the University,” a varsity senator said.

A senior university official said the matter may again be taken up by the governing body. “The decision was taken by the senate in February; however, it may be taken up during the senate meeting again in view of the UGC’s draft PhD regulations 2022 issued in March,” a varsity official s

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON