Despite seizures, Panchkula police fail to secure single conviction in illegal mining cases

The persistent issue of illegal mining in Panchkula district is now compounded by a near-total judicial failure, with an internal analysis revealing not a single conviction was secured in 51 cases filed under the Complaint Act between 2021 and 2023. This devastating track record stands in stark contrast to the routine seizures of tipper trucks and excavators by the police. The failure to establish guilt in court has provided a major boost to those engaged in illegal activities, particularly in sensitive areas like Pinjore, Kalka, Raipur Rani, and Chandimandir, despite recent directives from chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to curb the practice statewide. Of the 51 Complaint Act cases examined, a staggering 41 resulted in acquittals. The remaining cases were dismissed due to various reasons: three were withdrawn, three were dismissed for lack of prosecution, and three were dismissed by default. One case was stalled when the accused was declared a proclaimed offender. Despite some of these filings including serious sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the prosecution has repeatedly failed to meet the required burden of proof, leading to widespread judicial disappointment.

Critical evidence-related flaws leading to acquittals

The major reasons for the high rate of acquittals stem from persistent and critical evidentiary flaws in the investigation and prosecution process. Court records show that the prosecution’s case is severely damaged when key witnesses turn hostile, retracting their initial testimony during cross-examination. This is often coupled with the crucial absence of independent witnesses from the public, which creates significant reasonable doubt. Furthermore, issues arise with recovery witnesses and instances where the physical recovery of evidence is not properly documented or established. These lapses collectively introduce enough doubt for the court to grant the benefit to the accused. Similar issues have also plagued Challan IPC cases related to the Mining Act, where four accused were acquitted, and another case was closed following the death of the accused during the trial. Two Challan Act cases and one Complaint IPC case also resulted in acquittals.

Beyond the challenges of securing convictions, the Panchkula police are facing significant hurdles in tracing and arresting those accused of illegal mining. Between 2022 and 2025, courts have formally accepted 25 untrace reports filed by the police, with another 10 such reports currently pending with the judiciary. The majority of these untrace reports—12 each—pertained to cases registered at the Chandimandir and Raipur Rani police stations, highlighting specific zones of concern. While accepting some of these reports, courts have issued a mandate that the investigation must be reopened immediately should any new clue about the accused’s whereabouts emerge, underscoring the seriousness of the issue.

Internal review reveals major lapses

Acknowledging the repeated judicial setbacks, Panchkula police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj recently admitted that an internal review of past judgments revealed major lapses in the investigative procedures. He specifically cited the non-conduct of the test identification parade (TIP) and the public’s reluctance to serve as independent witnesses as key contributors to the mass acquittals. In response to the judicial critique, immediate directions have since been issued to all Investigating Officers (IOs) to correct these procedural flaws.

Flying squad deployed, 5 checkpoints set up: Police chief

In an effort to curb the rampant activity and address the procedural deficiencies, the police administration has established flying squads and five checkpoints across the district. Commissioner Kabiraj has promised a shift in strategy, expressing confidence that with the correction of procedural flaws like mandatory TIP and rigorous efforts to involve public witnesses, future court results will show a marked improvement in the conviction rate. The effectiveness of these new directives will be closely watched as illegal mining continues to severely strain resources and damage the local environment.