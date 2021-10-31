Develop green waste compost plants, Ambala MC tells schools

The municipal corporation, Ambala, has told government and private schools to develop green waste compost plants and waste segregation at the source, where manure created from plants can be used by them. It would also help reduce garbage dump load on the civic body, officials said.

At a workshop organised at the Panchayat Bhawan under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) on Thursday, 180 representatives of various schools, officers of the education department and NGOs learnt methods of garbage disposal and segregation.

At the kick-off event, teachers and principals were sensitised about the role of institutes in waste management and others by Naresh Bhardwaj from the Green Earth NGO and MC commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata.

He said schools have been asked to add proper garbage disposal and segregation as an extra-curricular activity and organise competitions on the topic.

Jarnail Singh, executive officer, said a sample set of dustbins would be kept at Baldev Nagar government schools for boys and girls with separate disposal of waste pen-like material and plastic multilayer waste.

“The schools will be asked to visit the sample school to understand the process and replicate at their premises with their own funds. We might provide economic help in unique cases,” he said.

From November 1, sanitation branch officials will also visit schools to provide training to teachers on segregation and compositing.

“Later, teachers will teach students about the cleaning activities and students in return will submit a weekly report to their parents on how they used separate dustbins for their waste disposal. We’ll award best students every quarter through the schools,” Khadgata said.