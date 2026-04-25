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Developer told to pay interest on Rs1.66 crore over delayed possession in New Chandigarh project

The complainant represented by it’s counsel Shahnawaz Khan had booked a 4BHK penthouse in Tower Caspean-E in 2015 for ₹1.93 crore under a subvention scheme

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:34 am IST
By Aarya Kumari, Mohali
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The Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has directed Omaxe Chandigarh Extension Developers Private Limited to pay delay interest on over 1.66 crore paid by a homebuyer after finding a delay of more than six years in handing over possession of a penthouse in its New Chandigarh project “The Lake”.

RERA also instructed the developer to issue a formal offer of possession only after securing the completion certificate from the competent authority. (HT Photo)

The complainant represented by it’s counsel Shahnawaz Khan had booked a 4BHK penthouse in Tower Caspean-E in 2015 for 1.93 crore under a subvention scheme. He paid a total of 1,66,76,029, including bank disbursal and personal contribution, but did not receive possession within the agreed timeline.

As per the allotment terms, the developer was required to hand over possession by February 11, 2019. However, no offer of possession was made even years after the deadline. The authority noted that the delay extended well beyond the committed period and could not be justified on grounds such as the Covid-19 pandemic, as the due date had already passed before the outbreak.

The complainant also alleged that the developer charged him based on super area instead of carpet area and sought refund of excess payment. However, the authority rejected this claim, observing that the agreement was executed in 2015, prior to the implementation of the RERA Act, and the buyer had accepted the terms at the time.

For the remaining amount paid after the due date, interest at the same rate will be calculated from the respective dates of deposit. The authority further directed the developer to continue paying interest on the entire amount of 1.66 crore from the date of the order until possession is handed over or for a specified period after obtaining completion certification.

RERA also instructed the developer to issue a formal offer of possession only after securing the completion certificate from the competent authority. The authority warned that failure to comply with the order within the stipulated period could invite penalties under the provisions of the Act. The complaint was thus partly allowed, with relief granted on delay in possession.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Developer told to pay interest on Rs1.66 crore over delayed possession in New Chandigarh project
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Developer told to pay interest on Rs1.66 crore over delayed possession in New Chandigarh project
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