Development works in Moga to be shown to Indian ambassadors, HCs to 7 countries

A delegation of ambassadors and high commissioners of India, posted in seven countries including the US will visit Moga district on Tuesday, to witness various development works going on in the district under Aspirational District Program of NITI Aayog.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The delegation will include Indian ambassadors and high commissioners to USA, Holland, Russia, Kenya, Qatar, Mongolia and Togo. The delegation will hold a meeting with the district administration and also visit the Khosa Pando village to see the development works done under the Aspirational District Program. They will also get information about the work being done under the One District One Product Scheme.

Deputy Commissioner, Kulwant Singh said that an amount of ₹9 crore has been received so far for district Moga under the Aspirational District Program, which started since year 2018. “This amount is being spent on improving education, health, agriculture and animal husbandry sectors. This delegation is arriving only to see these works,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister of state reviews works:

Union minister of state for ministry of social justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, on Monday reviewed the works being done under the Aspirational District Program in Moga district and issued necessary directions to the concerned departments. Athawale said that the performance of district Moga is much better among the 112 aspirational districts of the entire country. Moga is currently ranked 26. He told Moga DC that more work needs to be done for the development of skills, health, rural development, fisheries and animal husbandry, anganwadi and poly house technology in Moga. He added that a detailed proposal should be sent across, so that more funds can be allocated under this programe. He also visited the drug de-addiction centre functioning at Janer village and reviewed the facilities being provided to the visiting persons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}