Developmental claims in Ladakh only on papers, not on ground: Omar

The National Conference (NC) president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday mocked the development claims of the UT administration of Ladakh and said that the claims existed only on paper and not on the ground.

NC on Monday claimed that authorities in Ladakh had tried to dissuade Omar from visiting Kargil on the grounds that his visit may disturb peace in the region.

“What could have been disturbed? We are here for the past two days. Please tell us where we disturbed and where we vitiated the atmosphere. We just met our colleagues and talked about what we talk in Delhi, Jammu and Srinagar and what we talked about before the PM in Delhi,” he told reporters in Kargil.

Omar also mocked the development claims in Ladakh.

“ The said projects were given by the NC government over the years. Show me what new the UT administration has given to the people. The projects being showcased today were of NC,” he said.

“Is BJP giving out of their pocket.. its all people’s taxes which they pay in the form of GST. The university and health, education and tourism infrastructure... all came from your taxes,” he added.

“Let us assume that NC did nothing in the past 70 years then tell me what new they did in the UT. I have heard and seen a lot on the papers but there is nothing on the ground,” Omar said.