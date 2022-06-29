Developmental works worth ₹5.5L get rolling in Panchkula
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a total of 11 projects worth ₹5,540 lakh in Panchkula district.
This announcement was made by the chief minister after inaugurating 7,500 projects of micro irrigation and canal development authority from public works rest house.
Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said a new roadmap has been prepared for the development of the city and the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority has also been constituted to take it forward.
The projects, worth ₹5,540 lakh in total, include the strengthening of Panchkula-Morni-Nawala road, Thapli-Bhoj Koti via Bhoj Dhar, Bhoj Pipla road from Morni to Bhadesar via Khartia, Mandalay to Bhawdi via Khartia road.
In addition, the upgradation of the primary health centre in Pinjore into a polyclinic, strengthening of Tagra Harisingh Canal from Kangan to Tagra, toilets for boys and girls in Government Model Sanskriti School, Bataur, construction of 15 new rooms in Government Senior Secondary School, Pinjore will also be carried out.
Work also commenced on the bituminous roads of Sector 8, 9, 10 under ward number 4 and Sector 15 under ward number 5 of the municipal corporation and the link road from Samanwala to Bichpadi.
-
PMC to keep strict watch on single-use plastic ban from July 1
PUNE Beginning July 1, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including plastic bags and polypropylene bags will be prohibited throughout the country. While Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic and thermocol items back in 2018, the sale of plastic- bags and other items still continues in several places. If violations continue, additional fines may extend to Rs5,000 per day.
-
June 10 Atala violence: Remand of two accused ends
The 24-hour remand of the two accused of violence at Atala ended on Wednesday following which they were escorted back to Naini Central Jail in the morning. Police officials questioned the two accused Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman in connection with the violence and persons who incited them to join the protests. The police officials said that Mohd Ekhlaq gave information about one Hafiz who incited him and others to reach Atala on June 10.
-
Two girls flee from Prayagraj shelter, security set to be reviewed at homes
Security at women and child shelters in the district will be reviewed following the escape of two minor girls from a shelter in Civil Lines on June 25. In the recent incident, two girls aged between 14 and 17 years escaped from a shelter five days back. The girls escaped despite the presence of two security personnel at the main gate. The role of the security guards in the incident is under the scanner.
-
Helmetless rider killed in Pune road accident
A 18-year-old helmetless rider lost Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop's life after being run over by a speeding truck on Tuesday morning. According to the police officials, the accident occurred at around 10 am on Tuesday. Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop, was riding his motorcycle when a truck loaded with sugar rammed into his bike near Khadi Machine chowk.
-
PMC to continue running biogas plants
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday clarified that it will run eight small biogas plants, which it planned to shut down, by making technological changes. HT in the edition dated June 29 carried a report “25 biogas plants set up at Rs100 crore to be shut down by Pune civic body”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics