Devendra Singh Babla appointed as vice-president of Chandigarh BJP

Devendra Singh Babla was appointed as the state vice-president of the Chandigarh BJP on Friday. Party spokesperson Kailash Chand Jain said, “Babla is a popular leader of the city and is connected with the people at the grassroots level. He has been a councillor twice and also remained chairman of the market committee.” Notably, Babla and his councillor wife, Harpreet Kaur Babla, had joined the BJP in January after being expelled by the Congress following a verbal spat with the then city Congress president, Subhash Chawla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Food samples collected from eateries in Panchkula

CHANDIGARH The district food and drug administration department, along with health workers, conducted surprise inspections at various sweet shops, dairies, grocery shops and eateries in Sector 9 on Friday, and collected food samples. A department spokesperson samples of cold coffee, tomato ketchup, milk and paneer were collected from Burgrill, Wok Man, Hot Millions and Fab Cafe. These have been sent to the food laboratory in Karnal for analysis.

Literary magazine ‘Rhyvers Beat’ launched”

Chandigarh The Rhyvers Media Group launched its literary magazine “Rhyvers Beat” at the UT Guest House on Friday. Haryana additional chief secretary Sumita Misra, who is also the chairperson of the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), was the chief guest on the occasion. The magazine has been launched in collaboration with CLS. Lakhwinder Singh Johal, president, Punjabi Sahit Akademi, and former IAS officer Vivek Atray were the guests of Honour. Affan Yesvi, director, Rhyvers Media Group, said Rhyvers Beat will act as a bridge between creative artists and their audience. Johal appreciated the efforts of the Rhyvers Group in promoting literature and creative arts through their various publications.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Man arrested for gambling in Sector 25

Chandigarh A 46-year-old man was arrested for gambling near the Rally Ground in Sector 25 on Thursday. Police said ₹5,010 were recovered from Ram Kumar, a resident of Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25. He was booked under the Gambling Act and later released on bail.

22 stray cattle impounded in Mauli Jagran, Vikas Nagar

Chandigarh Following residents’ complaints, the municipal corporation on Friday impounded 22 stray cattle in Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar on Friday. Under the Cattle Trespass Act, MC levies a fine of ₹20,000 and ₹3,000 for cattle and calves, respectively, after impounding them. ₹500 and ₹300, respectively, are also collected for fodder on a daily basis up to seven days and if no one claims the animals, they are shifted to the various gaushalas in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UT cops attend training on improving services

Chandigarh As many as 27 police personnel are attending a two-day training programme on improving citizen-centric services as part of Mission Karmayogi, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve the working of government officers. Designed by the Capacity Building Commission, Government of India, the training is being held at the Recruit Training Centre, Sector 26. Dr R Balasubramaniam and Mili Budhiraja from the commission were also present.

Proposed 5% GST on unbranded food: Traders’ delegation meets city BJP office bearers

Chandigarh

A delegation of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) held a meeting on Friday at Kamalam in Sector 33 with the in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandigarh Dushyant Gautam and president of BJP’s Chandigarh unit, Arun Sood pressing for union finance minister withdrawing the notification of proposed imposition of 5% goods and services tax (GST) on unbranded food items. The delegation submitted that the food grains, wheat, rice, pulses, atta and curd are the basic needs of the public and the imposition of GST will put them out of reach of poor families.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the same, president Charanjiv Singh said, “Generally the small and medium traders deal in such food items by cleaning and packing at their own end. When all packed and labelled items will be brought under GST it will make it difficult for them to compete with the big business houses who sell the goods with their brand name.”