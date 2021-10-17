Devinder Rana, Slathia get rousing reception in Jammu

Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Slathia, on Saturday, were accorded a rousing reception on their maiden visit to Jammu after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rana strongly pitched for upholding the cause of Jammu, saying he will not compromise with the interest of the region even if it meant sacrificing his political career.

“Jammu Declaration, a concept of Jammu, for Jammu and by Jammu, is a narrative from here for inclusive Jammu and Kashmir to achieve the objective of socio-economic, political and developmental parity between all the regions and sub-regions with no region and no section, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, nurturing feeling of deprivation or discrimination, domination or subjugation,” Rana told a strong gathering of thousands after arriving his residence in a mega rally from Airport, covering the distance of less than two kilometres in three-and-a- half hours, adding that the unprecedented affection and enthusiasm demonstrated by the people is an endorsement of the Jammu Declaration.