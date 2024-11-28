The annual all-India conference of director generals of police (DGPs) and inspector generals of police (IGPs) will begin in Bhubaneswar on Friday where issues related to internal security, Jammu and Kashmir and pro-Khalistan elements, among others are likely to be discussed, officials said. DGPs’ conference today; J&K, Khalistan issue to be discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and national security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, among others will attend the three-day conference where cyber crimes, challenges posed by AI tools and threats emanating from drones are also expected to be discussed.

About 250 officers of DGP and IGP ranks will physically attend the conference while more than 200 others will participate in it virtually, the officials said.

Presentations will be made by designated officers on specific subjects such as counter-terrorism, online fraud, narcotics smuggling, cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, activities of pro-Khalistan groups and left-wing extremism (LWE), among others, an official said.

There will be detailed deliberations on how to face all these emerging internal security challenges.

While the home minister will inaugurate the conference, the prime minister will be present on the remaining two days and deliver the concluding address on Sunday.

The conference also provides an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress, which is also presented before the prime minister every year.

The conference is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes, the official said.

Best practices from states and Union territories under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that the states can learn from each other.