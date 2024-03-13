Dhalor rolls out ‘Mayor Aapke Dwar’ in Chandigarh

City mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor on Tuesday launched “Mayor Aapke Dwar” programme to reach out to the local residents to listen to municipal corporation (MC) related grievances. Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor addressing residents during ‘Mayor Aapke Dwar’ programme at Chandigarh. (Sant Arora /HT)

The programme was launched at Indra Colony, Manimajra, in the presence of area councillor Suman Sharma, other councillors and senior officers of the MC.

During the programme, locals raised their grievances, including drinking water problem, door-to-door waste collection, pruning of trees, providing of paver blocks, maintenance of parks, carpeting of internal roads and the problem of haphazard parking of vehicles in the colony. The concerned officers noted down the complaints and assured the citizens for their early solution.

The mayor said that the MC officials would make proper arrangement to ensure that right beneficiaries get the benefits of government schemes and programmes.

He said that the MC will organise such type of “Mayor Aapke Dwar” programmes to hear the people’s grievances and redress them at the local level. He added that the officials will provide door-step resolutions to the people’s grievances in a time-bound manner.

The officials will also apprise the citizens on various schemes and new developments of the MC Chandigarh.