Dhalor’s tenure won’t continue till Feb; mayoral elections to be held in Jan

The tenure of incumbent mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor will not continue till February 2025 to allow him to complete the one-year term as the mayoral elections will be held in January as per the Municipal Corporation Act, deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said on Wednesday.

Having clinched victory in the Chandigarh mayoral elections after a hard-fought legal battle, Dhalor, who owes allegiance to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was INDIA bloc contestant, was declared mayor by the Supreme Court on February 20 this year. However, AAP and Congress had been advocating for the next mayoral elections in February, arguing that the Supreme Court appointed Dhalor for a full one-year term beginning February 20. Dhalor was appointed as mayor after the controversy involving presiding officer Anil Masih, who was caught on camera tampering with ballot papers polled in his favour.

In Chandigarh, the elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor are held every year. Being the fourth year, the new mayor will be a woman, as per the city’s five-year mayoral rotation system.

“After MC wrote to fix a date for mayor elections, legal opinion was sought to confirm the Supreme Court’s order on Dhalor. After receiving the legal opinion, it was confirmed that the SC had not described the schedule for the next mayor elections, confirming that the mayoral elections will be held in January as per the MC Act”, said Yadav, adding that he will soon notify a date for the polls.

As per the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act 1976, as extended to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the corporation shall, at its first meeting in each year, elect one of its elected members to be the chairperson to be known as the mayor and the other two such members to be the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the corporation.

Earlier, AAP’s co-incharge SS Ahluwalia had said, “According to the SC order, Dhalor’s term is for a complete year. Elections should not be held before February 20. If the elections are held earlier, we can challenge it in court.”

In the December 23 press conference, MP Manish Tewari had also urged the UT administration to hold the mayoral polls on February 20, 2025.

AAP likely to retain mayoral post

INDIA bloc alliance partners AAP and Congress have already announced to continue their alliance for the 2025 mayoral polls.

The two parties are gearing up to retain the key municipal positions, banking on their numerical advantage in the 35-member Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) House. Currently, the INDIA bloc commands 21 votes in the MC House — 13 from AAP, seven from Congress and one ex-officio vote of MP Manish Tewari. In contrast, the BJP has only 15 votes and is relying on cross-voting or defection of INDIA bloc councillors to tip the balance in its favour.

AAP wants to stick with their last year’s alliance pact, with AAP bagging the mayor’s post, and the Congress taking the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor roles. However, Congress leaders are saying that the modalities for selecting candidates will be decided in the next few days. “We want that instead of giving preference to the party (AAP), the alliance should select a more deserving and experienced candidate for the mayor’s post. Till date, no formal meeting to decide on the candidates has taken place”, Congress president HS Lucky said.

‘This may be my last House meeting’

During the general House meeting on Tuesday, mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor thanked city councillors and MC officers for supporting him during his tenure as mayor. “As we go into the New Year, this may be my last House meeting. I thank everyone for supporting me throughout the year,” he said. Dhalor and other AAP councillors were unsure of the last meeting as they expect the next elections to be held in February. In that case, they would have held another House meeting in January but if not, this will be Dhalor’s last House as mayor.