Dhanas: Two history-sheeters held with country-made pistol
chandigarh news

Dhanas: Two history-sheeters held with country-made pistol

Both accused have cases registered against them previously: for kidnapping, attempt to murder and case of assault
A country-made pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from the possession of two accused in Dhanas, who were booked under the Arms Act. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 01:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two persons were arrested with a country-made weapon near Mullanpur barrier, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Deepak, alias Bottle, 26, of Sector 25, and Sanjeev Kumar, alias Bhura, 23, of Sector 38 (West).

On the intervening night of October 11/12, the police laid a naka on the main road from Mullanpur barrier to Toga light-point near the turn of the new community centre in EWS Colony, Dhanas.

During checking, a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from the possession of Deepak and Sanjeev. A case under the Arms Act was registered. The accused were on Tuesday produced before a court and remanded to two-day police custody.

The police said that Deepak has a case of assault registered against him in December 2017 while Sanjeev has two cases registered against him: kidnapping for ransom in 2018 and attempt to murder case in October 2017.

