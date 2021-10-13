Dhanas: Two history-sheeters held with country-made pistol

Two persons were arrested with a country-made weapon near Mullanpur barrier, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Deepak, alias Bottle, 26, of Sector 25, and Sanjeev Kumar, alias Bhura, 23, of Sector 38 (West).

On the intervening night of October 11/12, the police laid a naka on the main road from Mullanpur barrier to Toga light-point near the turn of the new community centre in EWS Colony, Dhanas.

During checking, a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from the possession of Deepak and Sanjeev. A case under the Arms Act was registered. The accused were on Tuesday produced before a court and remanded to two-day police custody.

The police said that Deepak has a case of assault registered against him in December 2017 while Sanjeev has two cases registered against him: kidnapping for ransom in 2018 and attempt to murder case in October 2017.