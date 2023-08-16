Dhankar blames Congress, AAP for instigating mob in Nuh

Charging the principal opposition party, the Congress, with instigating mob in Nuh that sparked communal clashes, Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday alleged that the violence in Mewat was the result of a pre-planned conspiracy.

He also blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for playing a negative role in Nuh riots and said that the testament to the “hand of APP in Nuh violence” is a case lodged against an AAP worker.

“Nischit roop se Congress ne bhadkaya Nuh violence ko,” the state BJP chief, who recently visited Nuh, said in a news conference here while training guns at Congress and AAP.

“Bina sajish ke yeh ghatna nahi ho sakti thee (This incident could not have happened without a conspiracy),” Dhankar said, adding that nobody had anticipated that VHP-led religious procession would come under attack as this Brij Mandal Yatra had been taking place in Mewat for the last many years.

He claimed that the Congress and AAP were feeling jittery in Mewat where the saffron party had done very well in the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections.

He said the popularity of the BJP in Mewat was growing as was evident from civic body polls that the saffron party had contested on party symbol. Dhankar said BJP’s seven councillors had won from there while Zila Parishad chairman and vice-chairman also belonged to the BJP. He said BJP dominated all municipal councils of Mewat.

He said over a month back party’s “panna pramukh sammelan” was held in Mewat and the event got overwhelming response, especially from the Muslims. Dhankar said that widespread development has taken place in Mewat under the BJP government. He said projects such as KMP expressway, Industrial Model Township, water management, etc, have brought positive changes in Mewat for which people were backing the BJP.

“But some people did not like this development being undertaken there by the BJP,” he said, alleging that by instigating mob in Nuh, the Congress wanted to defame the party. He said Mewat was known for communal harmony and that both communities wanted peace and punishment to those who were behind the violence.

At least six people, including two home guards, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31. The violence had spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

“The state government will not spare the guilty,” he said.

Dhankar said that 25 BJP MLAs have been deputed to visit poll-bound Rajasthan and their visit will start from August 18. He said one MLA will spend seven days in one assembly segment.

