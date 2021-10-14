Dhankar gives ‘break false anti-farm law narrative’ call to BJP rank and file

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday called upon the “vigilant” rank and file of the party to take a pledge to counter the “false narrative” against the Centre’s three farm laws and applauded the state government for its “political will” while taking a slew of pro-farmer steps.

In his presidential address during the day-long Haryana BJP’s regional council meeting at Panchkula held for the first time after 1982, Dhankar set the agenda for expanding organisational base on strength of “service, ideology and ideals” and the “dedicated” foot soldiers of the party, besides good governance of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government.

“Let’s take a vow to break the false narrative against the farm laws. Vigilant BJP workers will counter this misinformation against the farm laws... keep the Hindi version of the law with yourself and spread it across the state,” Dhankar told the gathering in his near hour- long address.

Taking a dig at those terming the three farm laws as black laws, he quipped: “Kali to hamari murrah bhi hai (Our murrah buffalo is also black)... but see the milk yield... colour doesn’t matter... we should focus on the usefulness...”

During the day, BJP held three sessions till late evening to formulate the road map for the party activities and discussed the strategy to reach out to people informing them about policies and programmes of the state government that will complete seven years in power on October 27.

Among those attending this programme were key BJP leaders and workers including chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs, heads of frontal organisations, districts presidents, etc.

The state BJP chief said the farm laws were brought in for the welfare of the cultivators, but a “misleading narrative” was launched and the Opposition started spreading lies that MSP will be stopped and mandis will be disbanded.

“Now, they have stopped talking about MSP and mandis. It is our responsibility to break the back of this false narrative. The MSP had started from Haryana and there is no question of stopping MSP and closing mandis. They should demand MSP for bajra in Rajasthan and MSP in the states where it is not given. Haryana procures the highest number of crops under the MSP,” he said.

Pats CM Khattar

Dhankar said by transferring MSP directly to the bank accounts of the cultivators despite protests from “a particular lobby”, the Haryana government had displayed its “political will”.

He said Haryana was the first state that started releasing the MSP money directly into the farmers’ bank accounts and discontinued the earlier practice of releasing the money to arhtiyas.

Not just this, he said, the Haryana government was also the first in the country to start paying interest to farmers and others for delay, if any, in releasing payments related to food grain procurement.

The state BJP chief told the gathering that in the past seven years, the BJP had launched “numerous” pro-people programmes and asked the party workers to popularise “seven key reforms of seven years” rule of the party in Haryana among people.

Ahead of October 27, when BJP will complete seven years in power in Haryana, he said 70,000 party workers will call on seven lakh people in a day, while seven ministers will hold press conferences.

“Our government has done an extraordinary job. The scenario of Haryana has changed. Our sports policy is being discussed across country and other states are copying our transparency driven policies. Our government has been rolling out policies and programmes to benefit every section of the society,” Dhankar said. wrapping up his speech amid applause.