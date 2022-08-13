Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dhankar leads Tiranga Yatra in Karnal, hundreds of BJP workers participate

Published on Aug 13, 2022 04:20 AM IST
BJP Haryana president OP Dhankar on Friday led ‘Tiranga Yatra’ at Karnal in which hundreds of BJP workers and leaders participated. Tiranga Yatra was carried out under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign
BJP Haryana president OP Dhankar on Friday led the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ at Karnal. It was carried out under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

BJP Haryana president OP Dhankar on Friday led the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ at Karnal in which hundreds of BJP workers and leaders participated.

The Tiranga Yatra was carried out under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.

Carrying the Tricolours and banners, participants began the yatra from the Kalpana Chawla Medical College and Hospital’s auditorium and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.

Dhankhar said the Tiranga Yatra is being carried out to celebrate 75 years of Independence. He said that such yatra will be carried out across the state in the next three days.

“People of the country are celebrating this freedom by hoisting the Tricolour on the top of their houses,” he added.

However, Dhankar also reacted over the controversies sparked after a depot holder in Karnal forced ration card holders to buy the Tricolour at 20 for being able to get ration, saying, “Nobody can force anybody to buy the Tiranga, it’s voluntary.”

Earlier, Dhankar also addressed a gathering of party workers and leaders from different parts of the state. Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, BJP district president Yogendra Rana, Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta and others participated in the rally.

