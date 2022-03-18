Dharamshala: Dalai Lama to resume offline teaching from March 18

Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama will resume offline teaching from Friday, March 18, after a gap of two years. He will give a short teaching from the Jataka Tales, followed by the ceremony for generating Bodhichitta (semkye), from approximately 8am at the Main Tibetan Temple, his private office said in a statement. The session will be open to all but attendees will be required to wear face masks.

The 86-year-old spiritual leader gave held the last offline discourse in December 2019. All his public engagements were cancelled in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak in the country in the early 2020.

He stepped outdoors only once to get his vaccine at the zonal hospital. The second dose was administered at home.

On December 17 last year, the Dalai Lama granted the first personal audience to the sikyong (president) of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Pempa Tsering, after the second wave of Covid-19 subsided. He also met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at his McLeodganj residence on December 21.

Although the Dalai Lama did not step out of his residence in these two years, he remained connected with people around the world through online teaching and public talks.

