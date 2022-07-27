Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dharamshala gets projects worth 195-cr under Smart City Mission
chandigarh news

Dharamshala gets projects worth 195-cr under Smart City Mission

Projects worth ₹195 crore for the city, including walkways, nature parks and a city convention centre were given a go-ahead by the state government under the Smart City Mission
Dharamshala gets projects worth 195-cr under Smart City Mission. (iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Projects worth 195 crore for the city, including walkways, nature parks and a city convention centre were given a go-ahead by the state government under the Smart City Mission.

The same was approved during the 20th meeting of the Dharamshala Smart City board of directors .

After presiding over the meeting, chief secretary RD Dhiman said the board approved 101.63 crore project of underground cabling of HT, conversion of existing LT bare cable to AB cable and compressed transformers.

The board also approved Integrated Command and Control Centre to be enhanced through a project on supplying, installation, testing, commissioning of data centre, city surveillance and laying of city fibre network with operation and maintenance for five years at Dharamshala at the cost of 35 crore.

Dharamshala Smart City is also set to have its own city Convention Centre at Kachahari Adda. The centre would be built at a cost of 6.68 crore.

Besides, approvals were given to various infrastructure projects which included walkways, inclusive roads, nature parks, solar rooftop power plants and smart libraries at a cumulative cost of 52 crore.

