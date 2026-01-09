Dharamshala girl death case: Medical board constituted, AIIMS doctor to be included

A five-member medical board has been constituted to review the treatment and medical circumstances related to the death of 19-year-old girl of a Dharamshala college on December 26, police officials said on Thursday. Police officers, aware of the details, earlier had said that the woman’s death on December 26 was not immediately reported, and her last rites were subsequently performed without any autopsy. (File)

A doctor from AIIMS Bilaspur will also be included in the panel, they added. The board, constituted at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra, has doctors from various departments.

Soumya Sambasivan, DIG (Northern Range), said, “The medical board has been constituted to ascertain the cause of death of the victim. We want the investigation to be carried out professionally. The expert opinion in this case will remain very crucial. The treatment summaries have also been submitted to them.”

The victim received treatment from several hospitals before her death. The treatment summaries of the victim from hospitals in Pathankot, Ludhiana, Dharamshala, Kangra and Palampur have been obtained for thorough medical analysis, to ascertain the cause of death, police had said.

Police officers, aware of the details, earlier had said that the woman’s death on December 26 was not immediately reported, and her last rites were subsequently performed without any autopsy.

On January 1, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, three students of the government college in Dharamshala were booked on charges of ragging while a professor was booked for sexual harassment. The father alleged that the accused “harassed and levelled casteist remarks” at his daughter, even as college authorities maintained that no ragging or sexual harassment complaint was submitted before her death.

The father’s statement has been recorded before a magistrate, ensuring a comprehensive examination of all aspects of the incident. The victim’s mobile phone has been sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) for detailed examination and extraction of digital evidence to aid the investigation.

According to a statement released by the police on January 1, “On September 18, 2025, three girls from the college had beaten and intimidated the victim and the college professor used to sexually harass her. Following these reasons, the victim was scared and became unwell. She was treated at different hospitals and on December 26, 2025, the victim died while undergoing treatment at DMC, Ludhiana.”

Protest outside DC office

Meanwhile, the members of Maharishi Valmiki Guru Ravidas Mahasabha and Baba Deep Singh Kalipul Seva Sangathan from Una staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Dharamshala on Thursday. They demanded swift justice for the victim. They also warned the government and the administration that if the victim does not receive justice within 15 days, they will intensify their protest.

Balwant Singh from the Baba Deep Singh Kalipul Seva Sangathan said that they submitted the memorandum to the DC Kangra to ensure justice for the victim. “If justice is not delivered within 15 days, they will consider intensifying the protest and will formulate their future strategy. Today it happened to one student, and tomorrow it could happen to someone else,” he said.