Dharamshala tourism braces for boost as IPL fever draws close

Dharamshala The tourism and hospitality industry in Dharamshala, which was reeling under a lean patch in winters, is likely to get a boost as three Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium. The Dharamshala stadium is the Punjab Kings’s adopted home ground. (HT File)

Tourism stakeholders expect a rise in visitors as the Punjab Kings will play three matches at the city’s picturesque stadium — against Lucknow Super Giants (May 4), against Delhi Capitals (May 8) and against Mumbai Indians (May 11). The Dharamshala stadium is the Punjab Kings’s adopted home ground.

Hotel occupancy is also expected to see a significant increase in the period.

Hoteliers had attributed the decline in occupancy during winters to scarce snowfall and the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

Hotels saw an occupancy of nearly 20% in January and February.

As the offline sales of the tickets have started, fans have made beelines in front of the sale windows at the stadium.

Dharamshala Hotel Association president Ashwani Bamba said a surge in visitors is expected in Dharamshala during the match days. “Two matches are scheduled over the weekend, and we anticipate an increase in hotel occupancy,” he said.

“We expect occupancy in lower Dharamshala to rise to over 70% as visitors prefer hotels closer to the stadium. In contrast, hotel occupancy in upper Dharamshala is not expected to see much change, except a few ones,” he added.

He said that the matches will boost tourism in nearby areas, such as Palampur, as well.

Stakeholders said tourists coming for IPL matches from other states tend to visit other places as well. Kangra district tourism development officer Vinay Dhiman said, “We expect a higher footfall of tourists during the IPL matches in Dharamshala.”

The tour and travel businesses are also expecting an increase in business during the match days. Kangra district president of joint action committee of the All Himachal Taxi Association Varun Thakur said they are expecting an increase in tourists from nearby states and strong business during the matches. “This is already the tourist season and the IPL matches will further boost the inflow,” he said.

The Kangra administration recently held a meeting regarding the upcoming IPL matches, during which the departments concerned were told to prepare and the police were directed to ensure law and order during the match days.