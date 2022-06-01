Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DHBVN negligence: HC awards 95L compensation to girl electrocuted in Gurugram
DHBVN negligence: HC awards 95L compensation to girl electrocuted in Gurugram

The Punjab and Haryana high court has awarded a compensation of ₹95 lakh to a 16-year-old girl, who got electrocuted from a broken electric pole lying on the street with live electric wires in Gurugram in July 2016
The high court bench of justice Jaishree Thakur held discom, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam responsible for the incident. (iStock)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has awarded a compensation of 95 lakh to a 16-year-old girl, who got electrocuted from a broken electric pole lying on the street with live electric wires in Gurugram in July 2016.

The high court bench of justice Jaishree Thakur held discom, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) responsible for the incident and observed that being the supplier of electricity, it was bound to maintain live wire and other electricity system.

“In case of an incident involving electricity line, the burden is essentially on the electricity board to plead and prove that it was not their fault.”

Then 10-year-old Ishiqa alias Yashika on July 1, 2016, was returning from school, near Bhogpur Mandi, Sohna, when she came into contact with the live electric wires attached with a broken electric pole lying on the street. Her father rushed her to the nearest hospital but considering her serious condition, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.

Later, the doctors decided to amputate both her arms in order to save her life, which caused 100% permanent disability to her.

The family approached high court in 2018, when authorities did not respond to their pleas about the negligent act and compensation. The family had sought a compensation of 2 crore.

DHBVN had submitted that the electric pole was broken down due to a motor vehicular accident caused by an unidentified vehicle. No information was provided to the Nigam in that regard by any passer-by or villager. Meanwhile, the girl came in contact with live wires attached to the pole.

The court observed that when an incident of this nature is involved, inference can surely be drawn that there has been an element of carelessness on the part of the power supplier in maintaining the supply line.

Holding DHBVN liable to pay compensation the court ordered that 95 lakh be awarded to the girl with interest payable at the rate of 7% per annum from the date of filing of the petition. The court has directed DHBVN to deposit the amount as an FDR in a nationalised bank within a period of three months.

The girl can get the amount released when she attains the age of 25 years. The interest amount, to be deposited in separate account, would be used for her daily expenses.

