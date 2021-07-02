Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dhindsa urges govt to stop release of toxic water into Sutlej, Beas
SAD (Sanyukat) leader MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa (HT FILE)
SAD (Sanyukat) leader MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Dhindsa urges govt to stop release of toxic water into Sutlej, Beas

Cites rising incidence of cancer in Bathinda, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka and other districts of Punjab
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 01:36 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukat) leader and MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Thursday expressed concern over the plight of people of the Malwa region who have been suffering from deadly diseases, such as cancer, due to toxic water being released from industries into the Sutlej and Beas rivers.

Dhindsa urged the Punjab government to take immediate steps to resolve this issue and prevent Punjab from becoming a ‘poisonous desert’ in the future. “People of the Malwa region have been suffering for a long time due to the release of industrial toxic waste into rivers. People of this region have repeatedly approached both central and state governments, government departments and courts in this regard but the situation remained unchanged,” he said in a statement.

Dhindsa further demanded that the state government should come up with a better plan to stop the discharge of toxic water released from the industrial areas into the rivers at the earliest. “Acidic water is not only dangerous for the health of people but also badly affects crops and animals,” he asserted, expressing concern over the rising incidence of cancer in the belts of Bathinda, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka and many other districts due to toxic water.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.