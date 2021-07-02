Dhindsa urges govt to stop release of toxic water into Sutlej, Beas

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukat) leader and MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Thursday expressed concern over the plight of people of the Malwa region who have been suffering from deadly diseases, such as cancer, due to toxic water being released from industries into the Sutlej and Beas rivers.

Dhindsa urged the Punjab government to take immediate steps to resolve this issue and prevent Punjab from becoming a ‘poisonous desert’ in the future. “People of the Malwa region have been suffering for a long time due to the release of industrial toxic waste into rivers. People of this region have repeatedly approached both central and state governments, government departments and courts in this regard but the situation remained unchanged,” he said in a statement.

Dhindsa further demanded that the state government should come up with a better plan to stop the discharge of toxic water released from the industrial areas into the rivers at the earliest. “Acidic water is not only dangerous for the health of people but also badly affects crops and animals,” he asserted, expressing concern over the rising incidence of cancer in the belts of Bathinda, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka and many other districts due to toxic water.