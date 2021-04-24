Dhindsa’s media in-charge booked for violating Covid norms at son’s wedding

Gurmeet Singh Johal, the media in-charge of Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, was booked for violating the Covid-19 guidelines at the wedding of his son at his house at Dream Land Colony in Sangrur on Friday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team inspected the venue where the gathering comprised more than 20 people, the limit fixed by the state government to check the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy superintendent of police (rural) Satpal Sharma said that the police team found that the deputy commissioner’s orders were being violated. “Though a case has been registered against Johal and others, no arrest has been made so far,” the DSP said.

The case was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and 51 Disaster Management Act, at Sadar police station, Sangrur.

When contacted, Johal admitted that he had organised a small function where relatives had gathered. “There was one more function near our house. Some people may have joined us from there,” he said.

