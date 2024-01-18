Dhumal flays Congress for ‘ignoring’ HP’s interests

Former Himachal chief minister Prem Kumal Dhumal deplored chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, accusing the former Congress-led central government of maintaining anti-Himachal stance. Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal (HT File)

“Historical facts were not considered before making the statement, leading to a misrepresentation of facts,” he said in a press release issued in Shimla on Wednesday.

Dhumal highlighted the historical context of Punjab’s reorganisation in 1966, which resulted in the creation of Haryana and the merger of the hilly region into Himachal. He pointed out that during this crucial period, the Congress was in power at the Centre, and despite the passage of the Punjab Re-Organization Act of 1966, Himachal’s claim remained weak due to the absence of the state’s representation in meetings concerning critical projects, such as the Bhakra Dam.

The former chief minister asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party had actively raised issues such as royalty and Himachal’s share in power projects. He recalled the “Adhikar Yatra” organised by the party from Himachal to Delhi, with the participation of representatives from panchayat samiti to Parliament, supported by national leaders, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani.