Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
Diarrhoea outbreak in Boothgarh Jattan village, at least 10 cases reported

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 29, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The Boothgarh Jattan village is reeling under a diarrhoea outbreak as at least 10 cases have been reported in the past four days.  

The cases of acute diarrhoea were detected during a door-to-door survey by the health department. (iStock)
The cases of acute diarrhoea were detected during a door-to-door survey by the health department.

District epidemiologist Dr Ramanpreet Kaur said, “There were a couple of diarrhoea cases registered at a private hospital close to the village. When we got to know of this, we planned a door-to-door survey. On June  25 and June 26, we found 10 cases.” 

However, on June 27 and June 28, no new cases were detected. 

“The department had sent five stool samples for testing of cholera and other abnormalities. But they have returned negative,” said Kaur. 

On the source of the infection, she said that it was likely due to water contamination.

At least six samples were collected from the areas that had the detected cases and have been sent for testing. 

Civil surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh said, “This is only a mild outbreak and everything is under control.”

